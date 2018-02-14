Name: Lottie James

Age: 22

From: Carmarthen, Wales

More like this

Profession: Waitress and farmer

Instagram: @lottiealice

She says:“I’m so real and I say what I think. I try and be the best version of myself I can be […] I am so honest so my honesty will be good. I think my flirtatious side will come out so that might make the boys’ games a little weaker.

“My friends would describe me as caring, kind and generous. I would describe myself as ditzy, wild and outgoing.

“I will be more Team Girl for this –steering clear of the enemy and keeping to the Girl Code[…] Women are stepping the game up and we are on a similar line to men now. We are in with a good chance of winning!"

Survival of the Fittest continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2The bad news: Dani Dyer has pulled out of new ITV2 reality show Survival of the Fittest after just one day due to a dislocated shoulder. The good news: the girls won’t be losing a team member as Dyer will be replaced by Lottie James.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest contestant entering the Lodge…

Name: Lottie James

Age: 22

From: Carmarthen, Wales

Profession: Waitress and farmer

Instagram: @lottiealice

She says:“I’m so real and I say what I think. I try and be the best version of myself I can be […] I am so honest so my honesty will be good. I think my flirtatious side will come out so that might make the boys’ games a little weaker.

“My friends would describe me as caring, kind and generous. I would describe myself as ditzy, wild and outgoing.

“I will be more Team Girl for this –steering clear of the enemy and keeping to the Girl Code[…] Women are stepping the game up and we are on a similar line to men now. We are in with a good chance of winning!"

Advertisement

Survival of the Fittest continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2