Corey, Mike and Dylan, 18, Jaih, 17, and Mikey, 19, performed a hip-hop routine to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars's Uptown Funk, which had the four judges up on their feet during the Edinburgh auditions. The presenters' Golden Buzzer push sends them automatically through to the semi-finals in a performance recorded on the very first day of this year's auditions.

The group revealed they work on their moves wherever they can, which isn't always easy...

"We rehearse in car parks and sometimes we get in trouble with security as they think we're busking, but we're actually just rehearsing."

But the hours they've put in have paid off, and Ant and Dec are pretty confident in their choice. In fact, Ant told me he thinks they should have a "wager" on their act beating all of the judges' choices.