This year, the baking show - which has returned as part of Stand up to Cancer fundraising efforts - has had a whole host of big names, from Taskmaster's Alex Horne and radio presenter Clara Amfo, to Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Bake Off host himself Matt Lucas, who lost a coin toss against Noel Fielding.

Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off continues this week, with writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan entering the kitchen this week.

The five-part season comes to an end this week, but there are still four celebs left to show off their baking skills.

So, how will Mawaan do against a whole host of famous faces competing for the Star Baker accolade?

Here is all you need to know about Mawaan Rizwan!

Who is Mawaan Rizwan?

Mawaan Rizwan

Age 29

Job Comedian

Instagram: @mawaanr

Twitter: @MawaanR

Mawaan may be a regular fixture on our TV screens now, but it was YouTube that saw his star begin to rise. From there he got gigs on various projects, including news spoof, DNN: Definitely Not Newsround - a BAFTA Award-nominated series.

His comedic skills have continued to impress since then and Mawaan has been seen on Taskmaster, Jonathan Ross's Comedy Club and many others. He is also a talented writer and he has penned episodes of the Netflix smash hit Sex Education.

Who will Mawaan be competing against?

Mawaan will be up against singer Ellie Goulding, TV presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan, and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman.

They'll each be tasked with making one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake, after which one of them will be named Star Baker.

So, what's on the menu this week?

For the final challenges, the celebs are tasked with making a marble cake and jam roly-poly, before making a showstopping biscuit in honour of their celebrity hero.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will air Tuesday 19th April on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

