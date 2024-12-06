It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times.

Ingredients

Base:

154g Oreos

5 mint leaves, chopped

50g butter, melted

Filling:

400g cream cheese

80g golden caster sugar

200g double cream

½ tsp peppermint extract

50g mint dark chocolate, chopped

Mint green food colouring

Chocolate Core:

50g dark chocolate

50g double cream

¼ tsp mint extract

Topping:

Drip:

50g dark chocolate, melted

Ganache:

50g dark chocolate

50g double cream

½ tbsp icing sugar

Method

Blitz the biscuits in a food processor, or place in a sandwich bag and bash until it becomes a fine crumb. Add the chopped mint leaves and melted butter and mix to fully incorporate.

Divide the biscuits between 8 mini cheesecake moulds or ramekins and press down to compact the base. Place in the freezer to set whilst you make the filling.

Begin by making the core. Place the chocolate and cream into a microwavable bowl and heat for 10-second bursts, stirring well between each. When the chocolate is melted and the ingredients are fully incorporated, transfer into a small piping bag and set aside to firm up slightly.

To make the cheesecake filling, place the cream cheese and sugar into a bowl and combine. Add the cream, peppermint extract and 1-2 drops of mint green food colouring. Whisk the ingredients to combine and reach soft peaks. Add in the chopped chocolate and fold through using a spatula.

Transfer the mix into a piping bag or use a spoon to fill each cheesecake mould. Once filled, level the top of the cheesecake and squeeze in the ganache core. Level the cheesecake once again and then place in the freezer for 2-3 hours until completely set.

Whilst setting, make the whipped ganache by placing the cream and chocolate into a microwavable bowl. Heat in 10-second bursts until the chocolate has melted, stirring well between each addition. Once melted, allow the ganache to cool and then whisk to soft peaks before transferring to a piping bag fitted with your favoured nozzle.

Once the cheesecakes have set firm, remove from the mould. Top with the melted chocolate drip followed by the whipped ganache. I then finished mine off with some mint chocolates and candy cane. Merry Christmas!

