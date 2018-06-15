The 52-year-old has decided to step down from the Channel 5 show and will be replaced by Jeremy Vine in September.

As his last show came to an end he paid tribute to viewers who had stayed with him through the years.

"What a trip it has been," he began, praising his "very first boss", former Channel 5 chief executive Dawn Airey. "'Be naughty', she said. Best advice ever."

He also thanked the colleagues and celebrity guests who had worked with him over the years, before turning directly to viewers.

"I'd like to thank you at home – 18 years we've spent together!" he said. "That is a long time for stuff to happen, and a lot of stuff has happened.

"Many of you will have lost friends and relatives, I know I have, and you've met a couple of them. Ben Ashworth, Kim Hodge, who we lost to bowel cancer and cystic fibrosis respectively," he said, referring to friends who had previously appeared on the show to discuss their health battles. "And we will not forget them."

Wright added, "Life continues though, doesn't it? Babies born when I came on air are adults now! Your horrible sprogs, I'm going to miss roasting all you sad breeders and you Christmas idiots wasting money on your ungrateful families. Stuff happens.

"Now I got divorced, and I tell you coming in to do that show that day, the day of a break-up, that was an experience – especially when Lowri [Turner] your co-star was getting divorced the same day.

"And then so too is doing a show when you've fallen head over heels in love. And I have to say it'll be great seeing more of Amelia; some compensation for seeing less of you," he said to the camera.

"And stuff happens to you as well, I've had thousands of messages from you guys since word of my departure got out. Your stories have been incredibly moving. How our little show helped you with depression, loneliness, university, PTSD, addition, having a baby, not having a baby – I'm so, so grateful you let me know, I really am."

As the music swelled for the end of the show, he signed off by saying, "I'm still on Twitter if you want to stay in touch, and I'm sure I'll pop up somewhere else. Until then, thanks for watching, thanks for joining. See you on Question Time tonight – bye for now."

Who will be hosting The Wright Stuff in Matthew Wright's absence?

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vine will begin hosting the show with a new name in September, but until then a series of guest presenters are set to fill Wright's slot. Claudia-Liza Armah will present the show on Friday 15th June and the following week, with Anne Diamond enlisted to take over the week after.