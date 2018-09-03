Wright revealed he was stepping down from hosting the programme in May, after 18 years in charge. He has previously said his last show would be on “late June, the beginning of July” and that he had “no idea what I’m going to do next”.

Channel 5 has said that over the summer, the show will be hosted by guest presenters.

Vine is the presenter of the weekday Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2, and his TV credits include BBC1 shows Points of View, Eggheads and Panorama, as well as a popular stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Even though The Wright Stuff currently airs from 9:15am to 11:15am, Vine has reassured his listeners that he will continue to present his show on Radio 2, which starts shortly afterwards at midday.

In a statement, Vine added: “Matthew Wright has built a brilliant show that’s a big part of the British TV landscape. I’m delighted to be carrying on all the conversations he has started, with all the guests he’s made me feel I know over the years.

“Radio 2 has a beautiful editorial overlap with the serious but accessible agenda of this show. I am proud to be Channel 5’s choice to front it."

Vine's first show will see the new host land an exclusive interview with Celebrity Big Brother contestant Roxanne Pallet who left the house after accusing fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her in a play fight.