Matt Edmondson misses The Xtra Factor Live as his wife goes into labour
He had a baby girl!
Xtra Factor host Matt Edmondson missed the first live show last night as his wife went into labour.
His very excitable co-host Ryan Clark-Neal announced the news on air last night, saying: “Before we go on you are probably wondering where my lovely Matt is. Well I am so excited to announce that his lovely wife has literally just gone into labour, so obviously he has dashed off to be with her. We just want to send our best of luck!”
The announcement was met with rounds of applause from the studio audience.
A tweet from the official X Factor page also wished the pair good luck:
Edmondson, who is 30 and married his long-term partner Bryony Emmett in 2013, had hinted at the news earlier in the evening on Twitter:
More like this
???
— Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) 3 September 2016
And later, live on air, the sex of the baby was announced. “He just texted us and said he’s had a baby girl,” said Ryan Clark-Neal.
The ITV2 show has always been pre-recorded up until this series, but this year the show is completely live.
On The Xtra Factor going live, Matt Edmondson had said: “We will be live - it's a bit terrifying.”
Little did he know…
The Xtra Factor Live continues this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2, straight after The X Factor at 8pm on ITV.