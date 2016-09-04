The announcement was met with rounds of applause from the studio audience.

A tweet from the official X Factor page also wished the pair good luck:

Edmondson, who is 30 and married his long-term partner Bryony Emmett in 2013, had hinted at the news earlier in the evening on Twitter:

More like this

??? — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) 3 September 2016

And later, live on air, the sex of the baby was announced. “He just texted us and said he’s had a baby girl,” said Ryan Clark-Neal.

The ITV2 show has always been pre-recorded up until this series, but this year the show is completely live.

On The Xtra Factor going live, Matt Edmondson had said: “We will be live - it's a bit terrifying.”

Little did he know…

Advertisement

The Xtra Factor Live continues this Sunday at 9pm on ITV2, straight after The X Factor at 8pm on ITV.