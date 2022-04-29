MasterChef: The Professionals announces Monica Galetti's replacement

Haugh will join fellow judges and presenters Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace, bringing "a wealth of culinary expertise and experience to the competition," according to MasterChef Executive Editor, David Ambler.

Chef Anna Haugh will join the presenting line-up for BBC One’s MasterChef: The Professionals next series following Monica Galetti's exit .

Fans of BBC One’s Morning Live will recognise Haugh for her regular appearances during cooking segments, and she's also a regular guest chef on Saturday Kitchen.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Haugh was also previously one of the main chefs on BBC’s Ready Steady Cook, and took part in the second season of Snackmasters on Channel 4, and in the BBC's Royal Recipes.

Monica Galetti had been part of the judging team since joining the show for its second season in 2009, originally starring with long-time colleague Michel Roux Jr, before appearing alongside Wallace and Wareing in recent years.

Haugh, the chef patron of Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, paid tribute to her predecessor Galetti in a statement.

“MasterChef has an impeccable reputation and legacy within the hospitality industry. I have long-admired Monica as an incredible chef and she’s paved the way for female chefs. It’s a privilege to be keeping her seat warm in the MasterChef kitchen," she said.

Monica Galetti at her restaurant Mere BBC

Advertisement

Sarah Clay, BBC Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, said: “Anna is a wonderful addition to the MasterChef family, her food knowledge is exceptional. I’m looking forward to seeing her critiques and bringing her warmth and enthusiasm to the kitchen.”

MasterChef: The Professionals will return to BBC One later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.