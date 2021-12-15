The Masked Singer series 3 will have a live studio audience

The third series of The Masked Singer will see the return of the show’s live studio audience, its stars have revealed.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview at ITV’s Entertainment Launch Red Carpet, host Joel Dommett teased the upcoming series, which returns to our screens in January.

When asked what he could reveal, the presenter said: “Well, it’s all very secretive so not much but honestly, it’s bigger and better than ever.

“It has a live audience. The first series, we had an audience but they didn’t really know what the show was, and then the second series we had a sort of audience but it was COVID protocols and now the third series, we’ve got a full bunch and they just love it.

“It makes such an impact on the show. We had so much fun and just seeing people there who are full families, like kids and grannies and parents. It was honestly such a blast to film. We had such a fun time.”

Davina McCall added: “[Panellist] Mo [Gilligan] was so excited by having an audience. It was mega. It made it feel so good.

“I think you appreciate it all the more having done a couple of series without an audience. To suddenly feel the vibe and when everybody walks out and when they see the characters, they’re so excited to hear them sing. You can see the whole audience go, ‘What?’

“You can see everybody guessing while they’re watching, ‘I think it’s so-and-so’ – it gives it just an extra oomf.”

The Masked Singer’s first series was filmed in front of a live studio audience, however since series two went into production during COVID, the full audience was scrapped in favour of limited attendees.

The Masked Singer UK returns to ITV at 7pm on Saturday 1st January. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.

