Who'll be joining Mary in the kitchen? And when can you see them in action?

When is Mary Berry's Christmas Party on TV?

Mary Berry's Christmas Party airs on BBC1 this Christmas, with the first episode airing on Monday 17th December at 8.30pm.

Who are the celebrity cooks in Mary Berry's Christmas Party?

There is an eclectic mix of characters joining Mary in the kitchen this year. Let's meet them...

Huw Edwards

The BBC1 newsreader and journalist – who often anchors the 10 o Clock News, and is known for his bulletin pose (above), puts his culinary skills to the test.

She's Britain's faster-ever female athlete, winning three gold medals at 2018's European Games and a further gold at the Commonwealth Games – but can she keep with Mary Berry in the kitchen?

Poldark's Demelza is a determined young woman and the actress who plays her is no different! Tomlinson – who is also known for roles in Ordeal by Innocence, The White Queen and upcoming War of the Worlds – joins Mary with her own "killer" stuffing recipe. Will Ms Berry be impressed?

Joe Lycett

Comedian Joe Lycett might well be the most experienced of the celebrity cooks (he's done Celebrity Bake Off don'cha know) but will he be able to keep his cool in front of Mary and the cameras?