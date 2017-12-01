Now, to explain: Twitter's @HuwsAtTen is dedicated to documenting the way Edwards opens his broadcasts, with his right arm folded on the desk and left arm extended, and his eyes glancing downwards towards the right. Like so...

You get the picture. It's one thing you can rely on in this uncertain world.

But not any more. The first sign that something unusual was about to happen came with this little tease...

And then he did it. He switched sides!

More like this

It just looks... it just looks WRONG, doesn't it?

Advertisement

Hopefully he'll return to his signature pose before long and then everything can get back to normal.