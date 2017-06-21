The clip below comes from the BBC News channel, which unlike the feed on iPlayer or BBC1 was not able to switch back to the continuity announcer to stall for time. It's not until four minutes in to the video that Edwards is able to begin his regular broadcast.

BBC News at 10 editor Paul Royall later explained on Twitter that the broadcaster's technical system had crashed seconds before going on air, forcing the director to switch to a back-up system.

Edwards posted a picture of a well-earned Welsh beer, saying, "I think I'm going to enjoy this little beauty after that Ten. Iechyd da! [Welsh for 'Cheers']"

However, although the BBC newsroom was frantically trying to fix the problem, viewers at home quite appreciated the comparatively tranquil start to the nightly news broadcast.

To be honest, we could all do with a little break from the rolling news this year.