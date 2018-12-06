Here are the key characters of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – and the actors who play them:

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Who is Mrs Maisel? When we first met Miriam "Midge" Maisel, she was an upper middle-class Jewish Housewife living on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in 1958. But when her husband left her for his secretary, she discovered her hidden talent for stand-up comedy while delivering a spontaneous drunken performance at The Gaslight Cafe.

Since that life-changing moment, she has been juggling her different worlds – alongside her secret career as a comedian, she also has to manage her relationship with her parents (who she now lives with) and her surprise breakup with her husband. And without a male breadwinner to support her, Midge also has her very first job – working at the make-up counter at department store B Altman.

In season two, her separate worlds are set to collide.

What else has Rachel Brosnahan been in? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been a career-changing role for Rachel Brosnahan, but before she visited The Gaslight Cafe she starred in House of Cards (as Rachel Posner), Manhattan (as Abby Isaacs) and Black Box (as Delilah Buchanan).

Alex Borstein plays Susie Myerson

Who is Susie Myerson? Midge met Susie at The Gaslight Cafe when husband Joel was trying to build his own career as a stand-up comedian. But when Midge returned to give a set of her own, Susie spotted her talent and decided to be her manager. Although she has limited resources and experience, Susie is passionate about comedy and believes in Midge 100%, even though their backgrounds could hardly be more different.

What else has Alex Borstein been in? You may know her from her brief appearances in Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's Gilmore Girls, where she played the glorious Miss Celine. Or alternatively you may recognise her voice from Family Guy, where she voices Lois Griffin, or Robot Chicken, where she is Wonder Woman and various other characters. Further TV and movie credits include Getting On, Shameless, and Bordertown.

Michael Zegen plays Joel Maisel

Who is Joel Maisel? Midge's estranged husband. In season one, he was an aspiring comic – but it was revealed that his routines at The Gaslight Cafe were stolen from Bob Newhart. After one disappointing performance at the comedy club, he told Midge that he was leaving her for his secretary, Penny Pann, and that their apparently-perfect marriage was over. After the breakup, things did not go entirely to plan for Joel...

What else has Michael Zegen been in? The actor has previously starred as Benny Siegel in Boardwalk Empire, Joe in Girls, Damien Keefe in Rescue Me, and Randall Culver in The Walking Dead. Comedy fans may have seen him playing Dwight the Troubled Teen on a bunch of episodes of the Late Show with David Letterman.

Tony Shalhoub plays Abe Weissman

Who is Abe Weissman? Midge's dad. He is a mathematics professor and can be reticent about showing his emotions, but – despite certain frictions – he cares deeply about his wife and daughter. He is also very funny.

What else has Tony Shalhoub been in? Tony Shalhoub is a well-known face of TV and film, with credits including Men in Black, Spy Kids, Cards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nurse Jackie, Wings and as the lead in Monk. A prolific and award-winning character actor, he is also a star on Broadway and has four Tony nominations to his name (which, of course, is also Tony).

Marin Hinkle plays Rose Weissman

Who is Rose Weissman? Midge's mother. Rose has raised her daughter in her own image, but their relationship is tested to the limits as Midge's life takes a new direction.

What else has Marin Hinkle been in? The actress has played Dr Miller in Speechless, Christine Lonas in Homeland, and Judith Harper-Melnick in Two and a Half Men.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season two is released on Amazon on 5th December 2018