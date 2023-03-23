Since Piers Morgan’s exit in 2021 , viewers of the news and current affairs programme have grown used to seeing a number of familiar faces paired with Susanna Reid , including Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, Ed Balls and Lewis.

Good Morning Britain has confirmed that Martin Lewis has joined as a regular co-host of the ITV show.

Lewis will join Reid as a regular host on the morning show on various Wednesdays in 2023, kicking off with a tax year end special on Wednesday 29th March at 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

The founder of Money Saving Expert previously shared his financial expertise on shows such as Good Morning Britain and This Morning, but joined the other side of the panel as a guest presenter on GMB in June 2021.

Of his new role, Lewis commented: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account over the cost of living is a privilege and a responsibility. It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter."

He continued: “The difficulty came with working it around my day job as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority. So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Reid added: “Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost of living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account. I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.”

Emma Gormley, managing director of ITV Daytime, added: “As Good Morning Britain continues to answer the questions the nation wants and needs answering each weekday morning, we’re thrilled to welcome Martin Lewis as a regular co-host.”

Watch Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain from Wednesday 29th March at 6am on ITV1 & ITVX.

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV – find out what else is on with our TV Guide.

