Where is Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain? Absence explained

A statement issued by the broadcaster read: "Susanna is on a pre-planned week off this week and is due to be back on screen on Monday 27th June."

So, where is the presenter and when will she return to the show? Read on for everything you need to know.

The presenters did not address Susanna’s absence on air.

However, she was absent from the show today (Monday 20th June), with Ranvir Singh standing in for her alongside Richard.

The presenter took on the position following Piers Morgan’s departure from the ITV show , and is joined by a rotating string of hosts in the hot seat, predominantly Richard Madeley in recent weeks.

Susanna Reid is a staple of breakfast TV as the main host of Good Morning Britain.

Advertisement

Her absence comes a week after Richard announced he would be taking a “lengthy break” from Good Morning Britain over the summer.

He announced to Sunday Brunch viewers last weekend that he was on a “short contract” with ITV.

He told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy: "Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it.

"It is true that of late I've kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don't know for how long as I'm on quite a short contract."

Advertisement

He concluded: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve got quite a big break in the summer, I’m going to France and then I’ll be back quite a lot in the autumn."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will Susanna Reid return to Good Morning Britain?