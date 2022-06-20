Where is Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain? Absence explained
The presenter is on a pre-planned break.
Susanna Reid is a staple of breakfast TV as the main host of Good Morning Britain.
The presenter took on the position following Piers Morgan’s departure from the ITV show, and is joined by a rotating string of hosts in the hot seat, predominantly Richard Madeley in recent weeks.
However, she was absent from the show today (Monday 20th June), with Ranvir Singh standing in for her alongside Richard.
The presenters did not address Susanna’s absence on air.
So, where is the presenter and when will she return to the show? Read on for everything you need to know.
Where is Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain?
A statement issued by the broadcaster read: "Susanna is on a pre-planned week off this week and is due to be back on screen on Monday 27th June."
Her absence comes a week after Richard announced he would be taking a “lengthy break” from Good Morning Britain over the summer.
He announced to Sunday Brunch viewers last weekend that he was on a “short contract” with ITV.
He told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy: "Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it.
"It is true that of late I've kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don't know for how long as I'm on quite a short contract."
He concluded: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve got quite a big break in the summer, I’m going to France and then I’ll be back quite a lot in the autumn."
When will Susanna Reid return to Good Morning Britain?
As detailed above, Susanna will be back on Monday 27th June.
Susanna often takes time off for the holidays, including over Easter and the summer.
