Tom Holland voices Percy Pig in M&S Christmas advert 2021

Tom Holland has been revealed as the first-ever voice of Percy Pig for the Marks & Spencer Christmas advert.

The Spider-Man star will be teaming up with Dawn French for the series of festive promotions, with French voicing a Christmas tree fairy.

This is the first time Percy Pig has been given a voice, with the shorts also marking the iconic gummy sweet’s 30th anniversary.

The first advert sees an M&S store close for the night, causing Dawn’s festive fairy to awaken. However, she drops her wand on a present adorned with Percy Pig wrapping paper, causing the sweet mascot to come to life for the first time.

Percy then excitably follows the fairy around the store, using his newfound voice to enquire about the food on offer and even cracking a few jokes.

The advert premiered during Good Morning Britain on Thursday 4th November, with a new short set to be released every week in the run-up to Christmas.

Marvel star Holland is no stranger to bringing iconic characters to life, but has spoken of his excitement at providing Percy’s first-ever voice.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes,” Holland said. “Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear!

“I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food!”

French shared her excitement, saying: “Christmas is M&S Food, isn’t it? So, when the call comes in asking you to be in the M&S Christmas ad, it’s pretty much a guaranteed yes – I mean they are so iconic each year.”

The Vicar of Dibley star added: “Then when M&S said I would be the fairy on top of the Christmas tree that brings Percy Pig to life I almost fell off my chair in excitement. This surely qualifies as the best gig in the world, right?”

Meanwhile, it will be a busy Christmas for Holland, with superhero threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home scheduled for a December release and set to have a festive theme.

Fans are especially excited about the film potentially introducing the multiverse too, which could allow Holland to appear in Morbius and Venom 3 also.

