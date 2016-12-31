But she wasn't the only one singing it. Oh no.

Adele, who blew all the Carpool Karaoke competition out of the water belted out a few bars, as did Elton John, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers - all of whom had seemingly recorded the song during their individual Carpool Karaoke sessions.

Now if that doesn't get you in the mood for Christmas we don't know what will.

Smithy's version of Do They Know It's Christmas, perhaps?