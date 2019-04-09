The Like a Prayer star is expected to perform two songs, one old and one from her upcoming album, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Exactly which songs Madonna will choose is unknown, but it’s worth noting that her hit Hung Up has a strong connection to Eurovision. The 2005 single prominently features a sample from song Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! by Swedish Eurovision winner ABBA.

Madonna wouldn’t be the first major American star to perform at the contest, with Justin Timberlake singing two songs during the interval of the 2016 competition.

As well as watching representatives from 26 competing countries (including the UK’s Michael Rice), Eurovision fans can expect to see last year’s champion Israeli Netta Barzilai performing her winning track Toy during the 2019 final.

Also set to take to the stage is “supernatural entertainer” Lior Suchard, Israel’s answer to Derren Brown. Because who doesn’t love a random magician alongside a huge dose of Euro pop?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019