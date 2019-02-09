“I literally just came off the stage and honestly, I can’t believe I won,” Rice said shortly after his victory.

“I never in a million years thought I’d get the chance to do this experience, never mind win it.

“I’m really grateful for all my supporters out there who voted for me, and who’ve been there for me along this journey. Let’s do it! Let’s go to Tel Aviv and try and bring it home for us.”

Rice ended up competing against five other acts in the revamped Eurovision: You Decide format this year, which split the six candidates into three groups of two and gave each duo one song (with all three songs chosen by an international panel) to perform.

Following the “song-off,” the judges (The Saturdays’ Mollie King, JLS’ Marvin Humes and X Factor contestant-turned-presenter Rylan Clark-Neal) picked their favourite of the three song’s interpretations, before opening the final three contestants to a public vote.

The night was hosted by Mel Giedroyc and former Swedish Eurovision winner Måns Zelmerlöw from Salford, and also included a performance from last year's winner Netta Barzilai.

“This has been such an exciting year for Eurovision: You Decide, with new format changes that we hope have really made the competition and programme more geared to find the perfect song,” BBC producer Mel Balac said.

“We’ve had some incredible performances tonight by everyone and everyone’s own individual take on the songs – well done to everyone! We are delighted for Michael and are proud to take Bigger Than Us to the Eurovision song contest final in May.”

However, some viewers weren’t too keen on the new format, particularly noting that having multiple versions of the same song created some issues when we’d never heard them before in the first place.

Still, however we got there it’s been decided, and Michael Rice will be putting his best foot forward this May. Fingers crossed we can do a little better than nil points…

