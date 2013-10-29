What is that song at the beginning of Made in Chelsea? A question on the lips of every excitable wannabe-socialite who dreams of living in SW3, swigging champagne and holidaying on the French Riviera.

Advertisement

Although there was a different theme for series one of the show (Punching in a Dream by New Zealand rockers The Naked and Famous), and one other variant (New France by Oribital in series 3), you’re probably thinking of one song, and one song alone…