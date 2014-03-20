Ever wondered what a little terror Spencer Matthews was during his boyhood years? Well, ponder no more as the Made in Chelsea cast have reverted back to Mini Chelsea ahead of the upcoming seventh series.

Joining mini Spencer for party rings and milkshakes at his birthday party are future girlfriends mini Louise and mini Lucy and his "boiiis" Proudlock (with top knot) and Jamie (wearing leopard print, of course).

But best of all is mini Andy who, as always, has "some pretty powerful feelings I'd like to express in a song". Take a look below..

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbN0A--g2UY

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 for a seventh series in April

