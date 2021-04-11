Exclusive – Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann hints at more drama with Maeva in first-look clip

It’s all happening on the new series of Made in Chelsea, and if this first look clip from Monday night’s episode is anything to go by, it looks like there’s lots more drama in store between Maeva and Sophie.

Following her ugly confrontation with Maeva D’Ascanio in last week’s episode, Sophie Hermann is cleansing the house of bad energy.

The Made in Chelsea cast have formed a bubble on their luxury staycation in the Cotswolds – which currently includes Sophie, Maeva, Maeva’s boyfriend James Taylor, newlyweds Ollie and Gareth Locke, Liv Bentley, Liv’s boyfriend Tristan Phipps, Miles Nazaire, Sam Thompson, Fred Ferrier, Julius Cowdrey, Paris Smith, Tiffany Watson, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and girlfriend Ruby Adler.

In our exclusive clip, Sophie is dispelling bad spirits from their lavish holiday abode – with Himalayan inhalation salts, no less – after she was previously accosted by a peeved Maeva, who accused her of interfering in her relationship with James.

Sophie, meanwhile, reprimanded Maeva for “spitting” on her mink.

“I release all energy that no longer serves me,” Sophie declares to Ollie and Julius as she waves sage around their spacious drawing room.

“White light all around. I’m sageing the house, I’m cleaning the house of bad energy and spirits.”

Sophie also hints at more drama to come between the pair, as she anticipated her belated 34th birthday party, telling Ollie and Julius that if “someone [Maeva] wants to attend my party they probably have a word with me before – or maybe she [Maeva] can wait the tables.”

“You could probably sage a little more because you know Habbs has arrived?” Ollie says, attempting to change the subject from Maeva.

Sophie Hermann and Habbs – real name Sophie Habboo – fell out when Sophie branded Habbs a “snake” for starting a relationship with Jamie Laing behind the back of Jamie’s ex Heloise Agostinelli.

That seems to be water under the bridge now though, as Sophie announces: “That was a year ago, we have entered the age of Aquarius. And I’m ready to let everything go.”

Meanwhile, Habbs has arrived in the Cotswolds sol0 – as boyfriend and original show member Jamie Laing announced in 2020 that he was quitting the show.

While Jamie hasn’t said he will never return to Made in Chelsea in the future, it’s looking less likely at the moment as he has other projects lined up. He’s landed a presenting role on the new BBC Three dating and dancing series I Like The Way You Move, in which professional dancers and non-dancers compete to find love.

Made in Chelseas series 21 continues on E4 on Monday nights at 9pm. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.