And, ok, his puppy Maggie is the cutest thing on earth – but, if we're honest, we're not big fans of Josh himself. After all, no close friend of Stevie should be pursuing his ex-girlfriend...

But Steph seems to be quite taken by the Sloaney chap, and the pair's budding romance has continued to drive a wedge between her and Stevie. "It's a big f**king city," he told her tonight, "I think I'm being a little bit more respectful than you are. I've overestimated you."

It didn't go down well, with Steph calling him an "asshole" – she hasn't quite mastered the Chelsea lingo yet – reducing poor Stevie to tears (our hearts were breaking).

And, for the time being, it looks like a friendship isn't even on the cards, with Stevie warning Steph he'd "take a step back and give you distance." Next week's trail shows him pondering "whether he can really do it" – but should he have to? Should Steph and Stevie be walking into the sunset, hand-in-hand? Or are they better as sort-of-friends? Sharing is caring: have your say in the poll below...