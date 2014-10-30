Josh splashes his dough on "expensive watches and first class flights to his favourite holiday destinations" which include St Tropez, Monaco, New York and Barbados.

He also claims to have maybe once kissed Lucy Watson but "can't quite remember". Errr, yeah right...

So, what else do we know about Josh? Well, he likes puppies...

As the newest member of the MIC "boiis", perhaps Josh will join Stevie and Proudlock's budding bromance – or provide a shoulder for deserted Jamie to cry on? We'll have to wait and see...

Made in Chelsea continues on Mondays at 9:00pm on E4