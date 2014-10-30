Meet Josh Shepherd - Made in Chelsea's newest cast member
A friend of Stevie Johnson, Josh is described as a "self-assured alpha male" who reckons he might once have kissed Lucy Watson but "can't quite remember"
There's another handsome posh toff heading for Made in Chelsea. The E4 reality show has added a new cast member and, guess what, he's a "self-assured alpha male". Because we definitely don't have enough of those...
Josh Shepherd – a friend of Stevie Johnson – is settling back into life in south-west London after three years spent in Dubai and Los Angeles working with his father on the family business selling hotel properties. Here they are in adorable matching shorts...
Josh splashes his dough on "expensive watches and first class flights to his favourite holiday destinations" which include St Tropez, Monaco, New York and Barbados.
He also claims to have maybe once kissed Lucy Watson but "can't quite remember". Errr, yeah right...
So, what else do we know about Josh? Well, he likes puppies...
More like this
As the newest member of the MIC "boiis", perhaps Josh will join Stevie and Proudlock's budding bromance – or provide a shoulder for deserted Jamie to cry on? We'll have to wait and see...
Made in Chelsea continues on Mondays at 9:00pm on E4