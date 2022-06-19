Love Island teases potential kiss on Danica's first date tonight

We still don't know just who that will be, or who Danica will choose to couple up with, but ITV has now teased some details of her first date with the mystery man, and it sounds like things could be getting quite heated very quickly.

Tonight's episode of Love Island looks like it will continue to provide all of the drama, as new girl Danica decides who she wants to couple up with first, before the one boy who's left single is sent packing.

According to ITV, Danica will recieve a text telling her she's going on a date with the boy and the pair will make their way to the beach for romantic shoreside drinks.

Speaking on the date, Danica reveals that it's "probably the second genuine date I think I’ve been on." When the boy says that "I am sure a lot of boys would want to kiss you", Danica replies with "Kisses on first dates?"

We'll have to wait and see whether a kiss is truly on the cards, but if so then we could be seeing the start of a new romance on the show as we head into the third week.

Danica made waves when she entered the Villa on Friday, with the Bombshell telling the Love Island media team: "I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want."

Looking at the other couples on the show, 2021 Islander Liberty Poole recently told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she thinks "maybe Luca and Gemma are actually the long distance couple".

She continued: "Maybe they're the most stable, but then again, Luca is coming on too intensely, so she could sway too. It's just all to play for."

New episodes of Love Island 2022 air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every night, except Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.