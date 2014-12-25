Performing with professional Aliona Vilani, Smith danced a Quickstep to Jingle Bells earning a perfect score of 40 from the judges. He was crowned 2014's festive winner after that score was combined with the verdict from the studio audience.

"It's a nice present, I am not going to lie!" said Smith after his win. "We've had such a fun time although the first week of rehearsals was hard. But since then we have just been chilling out, laughing and giggling, messing around on the dance floor. It's been really good fun."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor came in second, scoring an impressive 39 points for her American Smooth with Aljaz Skorjanec while 2008 contestant Rachel Stevens bagged 38 from the judges for her Viennese Waltz to Please Come Home For Christmas.

Lisa Riley, who made it to the semi-finals in 2012, scored 32 for her Step Into Christmas Jive, 2009 winner Chris Hollins received 31 points from the judges after performing a Charleston to Sleigh Ride and Russell Grant came in last with 29 points, dancing a Cha Cha with Joanne Clifton.

The Christmas special also saw a return of former host Sir Bruce Forsyth, who treated fans with a special rendition of Winter Wonderland.