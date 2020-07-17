He's the first man to host a run of Lorraine episodes in almost a decade, after superstar singer Michael Ball fronted six editions between 2010 and 2011.

Peters said: "I love Lorraine, I’ve known her for 10 years, I’m on her show every day with competitions and it’s great to be part of that family. So, sitting in for her is an honour, Lorraine is an institution."

He added that he's looking forward to having guests on for "a bit of a chinwag" as well as approaching more serious topics during his time leading the show.

Also returning to Lorraine's studio over the summer is Christine Lampard, who has previously filled in as guest host on ITV's daytime programme.

Lampard is due to host from Monday 20th July to Friday 7th August, before making a brief departure while Peters takes over, then returning for one more week from Monday 24th August until Tuesday 1st September.

Getty

She added: "I'm really looking forward to being back at Lorraine. The team is always so lovely and welcoming and now more than ever, it'll be great to catch up with people and find out how they are getting on."

Earlier this week, ITV announced the line-up of presenters they have secured to host This Morning while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take their own summer time off.

The broadcaster revealed that its daytime lineup has soared in popularity in recent months, with no less than 10 million people tuning into This Morning during the first week of lockdown.

Lorraine Kelly airs at 9am weekdays on ITV. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.