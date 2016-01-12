But it wasn't long before tributes moved away from Twitter and Facebook, with fans gathering in Brixton, where Bowie lived as a boy.

Flowers and hand-written notes were left at a mural near Brixton tube station.

While images of the star were projected onto Brixton library...

And the Brixton Ritzy cinema honoured the music legend in letters above its entrance.

The O2 Academy in the area followed suit...

While Brixton department store Moreley's marked the sad day too.

But tributes weren't confined to Brixton. Hammersmith Apollo, where Bowie performed his final concert as Ziggy Stardust in 1973, had a message for fans.

As did the SSE Arena Wembley.

And the O2 Empire in Shepherd's Bush.

Tributes to the star were also dotted around the city on cinemas.

Even the BT Tower paid tribute to the music icon with the message 'Rest in peace David Bowie.'