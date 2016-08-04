Snowdon, who previously presented Capital FM’s breakfast show and Britain’s Next Top Model, is quite excited about filling in for the Scottish presenter.

“I’m so excited to be stepping into Lorraine Kelly’s shoes for a week. I’m a huge fan of the show, so it’s a real honour for me to be asked to cover. The lineup for the show next week is looking fantastic as well, so I really can’t wait!", Snowdon said.

Her guests will include X Factor star Sam Bailey, fashion designer David Emanuel, singer Ray Quinn, Emmerdale’s Denise Black and former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding.

More like this

Advertisement

Editor of Lorraine, Sue Walton, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lisa to the Lorraine show for a week - millions enjoyed waking up to her unique brand of warmth and fun when she hosted breakfast radio. Whilst she stands in for Lorraine, she'll be very at home with our special mix of real-life stories, showbiz, food and of course fashion live each morning on the show.”