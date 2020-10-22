Tweeting the news, Channel 4 wrote: "All in the line of duty...AC12 take a break from catching bent coppers to Stand Up To Cancer."

Speaking about Celebrity Gogglebox, Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) told The Sun: "It's an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line-up," while Compston (DS Steve Arnott) said: "We had such a laugh filming Gogglebox," and McClure (DI Kate Fleming) revealed that she was "really chuffed to be asked".

They'll be joined on Gogglebox by YouTuber KSI and musician Craig David, who'll be watching the most-talked about TV from the past week on the same sofa, as well as The Who's Roger Daltrey, who confirmed the news via Twitter yesterday.

McClure, Compston and Dunbar are currently working on the BBC police drama's sixth series, which resumed filming in September after being interrupted by the pandemic months before.

Throughout production, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has shared various behind-the-scenes shots, including a first-look at McClure and new cast member Kelly Macdonald in action as Fleming and AC-12's new adversary DCI Joanne Davidson respectively.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday 23rd October at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.