Lewis Capaldi’s uncensored BRIT Awards speech circulates on social media after he’s muted during show

The BRIT Awards 2021 took place last night and, as is customary for the prestigious celebration of homegrown pop, there were plenty of memorable moments.

As well as a hilarious Line of Duty sketch to kick things off and a heartfelt It’s A Sin tribute, the awards also featured some of the biggest names in British pop giving awards to one another. One such name was Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who presented Dua Lipa with the BRIT Award for Best Album, and whose speech was muted after he opened with a cheerful “Hello, motherf*****s.”

But, of course, nothing can stop the Internet from doing its thing, and Capaldi’s full, unmuted speech has made the rounds on social media this morning. You can watch it in full below, though please note that it contains quite a bit of strong language.

For those of you who also had to watch ITVs completely unnecessary audio muted version of Lewis Capaldi at the #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/ABgxQlO9MN — PopTvFilm (@PopTvFilm) May 11, 2021

Despite the sweary speech, Capaldi seemed to offend attendees more when he said he hoped Scotland would win the Euros, which led him to admit he didn’t “f*****g write” the speech.

Whether he wrote it or not, the hilarious, albeit chaotic, speech has been deemed by many viewers the most memorable moment of the night.

The Scottish singer wasn’t the only one producers muted during the awards, which were held in London’s O2 arena.

Host Jack Whitehall was also muted for using the term “corporate w***ers” earlier in the night.

