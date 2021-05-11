Olly Alexander and Elton John perform It’s A Sin tribute at the BRIT Awards 2021

Whether it’s Stormzy getting political or Adele spilling her heart out, you expect to see one-off, historic performances at the BRIT Awards, and tonight’s ceremony didn’t disappoint.

Years and Years frontman and star of Channel 4’s profoundly moving series It’s A Sin, Olly Alexander teamed up with music legend Elton John for a spine-tingling performance of the drama’s theme song.

They were introduced to the stage by Elton’s husband, David Furnish, who spoke about the 1980s AIDs crisis, as depicted in Russell T. Davies’ emotional drama, and how treatments have advanced for sufferers.

Olly and Elton then went on to perform a cover version of the Pet Shop Boys’ hit It’s A Sin, with Elton on the piano and Olly putting in a show-stopping, charismatic performance as we’ve come to expect. The pair, who are releasing the single to raise money for the Elton John AIDs Foundation, received a huge reaction from the audience, who were clearly moved by the stunning duet.

This year’s BRIT Awards opened with a fun skit from the cast of Line of Duty, who appeared in a Zoom call with host Jack Whitehall and social media sensation Jackie Weaver. Big winners have included Little Mix, who became the first girl band to win Best British Group, and Dua Lipa, who won Best Female Artist.

The BRIT Awards 2021 is the first live event at the O2 Arena since the pandemic hit.

The BRIT Awards 2021 is available to view on the ITV Hub and you can catch up on It’s A Sin on All 4. To find out what else is on tonight, check out our TV Guide.