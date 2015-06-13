Lena Dunham lip syncs to Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls on Jimmy Fallon
The Girls creator and star also performed an impressive version of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's Outside - with full-on choreography
The lip syncing trend just doesn't seem to be going away. Now Girls star Lena Dunham has joined the likes of Emma Stone, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, going head to head with Jimmy Fallon on his Tonight Show.
If lip sync battles have passed you by, the premise is pretty simple. Stars choose a track they can artfully mouth along to - usually with a few of their best dance moves thrown in to give their opponent a real run for their money.
Dunham had some tough competition from lip syncing-pro Jimmy - his first song was something really very special. But ultimately the comedy star won the lip-off, with an impressive rendition of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's Outside followed by her take on Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls - both of which came with some serious dance moves...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImnL3QopFa0