The lip syncing trend just doesn't seem to be going away. Now Girls star Lena Dunham has joined the likes of Emma Stone, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, going head to head with Jimmy Fallon on his Tonight Show.

Advertisement

If lip sync battles have passed you by, the premise is pretty simple. Stars choose a track they can artfully mouth along to - usually with a few of their best dance moves thrown in to give their opponent a real run for their money.

Dunham had some tough competition from lip syncing-pro Jimmy - his first song was something really very special. But ultimately the comedy star won the lip-off, with an impressive rendition of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's Outside followed by her take on Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls - both of which came with some serious dance moves...

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImnL3QopFa0

Best Lip Sync Battles: from Emma Stone to Will Ferrell

Stephen Merchant reveals a hidden talent for lip syncing

First look at Lena Dunham's hair-raising Scandal makeover

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement