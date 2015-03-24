Best Lip Sync Battles: from Emma Stone to Will Ferrell
As Jimmy Fallon's chat show routine gets transformed into a TV show on new channel Spike, we check out the best A-List battles so far
US chat show host Jimmy Fallon is well-known for challenging A-Listers to lip sync battles and now the Tonight Show segment is being transformed into an entire TV series.
Lip sync battles passed you by? Stars choose a track they can artfully mouth along to - usually with a few of their best dance moves thrown in to give their opponent a real run for their money. It's all about out-syncing the other, with their individual choice of song a surprise on the night.
There's dodgy outfits (think Stephen Merchant in Christina Aguilera-style chaps), guest stars (oh yeah, J.Lo pops by) and playing up to the crowd - the audience get to decide who did it best after all.
The new series will see big-names including Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber and even Mike Tyson take to the stage, with Supermodel Chrissy Teigan and LL Cool J co-hosting the action.
Executive producers John Krasinski, Merchant and Fallon himself will also show off their miming prowess. The masters at work if you will.
"What began during a car-ride as a silly joke between me and John Krasinski has become the TV contest you won't want to miss," said Merchant. "You'll see superstars pulling out all the stops, as well as props, costumes and dance-moves, to prove they're the best at not singing. It's fun, infectious and endlessly surprising... and during my performance you'll see things that can never be unseen. So, sorry for that.”
The series will air in April on new channel Spike (taking over 5USA). But before we get to that, here's some of the best sync action so far...
Joseph Gordon Levitt, Stephen Merchant and Jimmy Fallon get their sync on and Merchant's Boom Shake the Room really is something you won't forget in a hurry...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4ajQ-foj2Q
Birdman's Emma Stone takes on Jimmy Fallon and it's safe to say her version of Hook by Blues Traveler knocks it out of the park.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLBSoC_2IY8
It's Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and of course he syncs along to Tina Turner. Of course...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LvMeYEwWGQ
Anchorman's Will Ferrell kicks off with Beyoncé's Drunk In Love and it seems there's no way he can top it for his second song, until he opts to go for Adele Nazeem's (yep, even gets a John Travolta gag in there) classic - Frozen's Let It Go.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvRypx1lbR4
Impressed? Check out the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czIS2EKCinQ