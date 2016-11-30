League of Festive Fandoms Task 2: Clash of Captains
The thirteen fearless fandom leaders go head to head for Festive Fandoms glory
Published: Wednesday, 30 November 2016 at 0:00 pm
You've picked your Festive Fandoms Captains and now it's time for them to go to war!
Advertisement
The Captain with the most votes in the next 24 hours (Voting closes at 1pm on Thursday 1st December) will earn 10 points for their team and the remaining captains will earn the following:
2nd place = 9 points, 3rd place = 8 points, 4th place = 7 points, 5th place = 6 points, 6th place = 5 points, 7th place = 4 points, 8th place = 3 points, 9th place = 2 points, 10th place = 1 point. Teams in 11th, 12th and 13th place will not receive any points.
Let the Clash of Captains begin!
Advertisement
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/9594426[/embed]
More like this
What is the League of Festive Fandoms?
How do I play The League of Festive Fandoms?
Festive Fandoms - Week One Tasks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement