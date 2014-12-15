But while Ben trades in his white van for something more befitting of a flash-in-the-pan popstar, spare a thought for those who felt a slightly sharper end of the X Factor stick this series – namely Lauren Platt and Stevi Ritchie.

You see, both of the aforementioned contestants were more popular with the public than Italian pug fan Andrea Faustini – but both were eliminated at his expense.

Rewind your mind to week seven when Faustini sang-off against the flamboyant Stevi Ritchie. The judges voted three to one to give Stevi the boot (only his mentor Simon Cowell voted for him), but the stats reveal that had this battle of the titans gone to the dreaded "Deadlock", it would have been Andrea that would have gone home. Stevi garnered 14.7% of the public vote that week, while Andrea could only manage 13.2%.

More like this

What’s more, two weeks later Andrea did it again, this time singing off against Lauren Platt. All three judges besides her mentor Cheryl voted against Lauren, but voting stats clearly show that the 17-year-old was more popular with the public that week and beat Andrea 20.1% to 19.1% in the vote. If it’d gone to dastardly "Deadlock", Lauren, not Andrea, would have competed against Ben and Fleur in the grand final.

So, what have we learned. Well, X Factor can be a cruel game to play, the public don’t always get what they want... and you can make a story out of statistics whatever the weather.

Advertisement

But in a year like 2014, none of this matters because Ben Haenow would have won anyway – now can someone please make him record that Crowded House song before he fades back into obscurity…