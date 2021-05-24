The Last Leg 2021 release date: When the Channel 4 show is back on TV

They may have only been off of the air for a few months but there is already a lot for the guys at The Last Leg to catch up on and there will be no shortage of talking points for the star of the show, Mike the Cameraman, alongside Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker.

Advertisement

With more comedy guests being lined up to join them each week (fingers crossed that Lorraine Kelly makes a return), the show will be with us for the summer and a studio audience is expected to join them again for the first time since 2020’s COVID-19 outbreak.

But when is the show back, and if you have never seen it before, just what is it all about? Here’s The Last Leg lowdown!

When is The Last Leg back?

The show last aired back in March and is all set to make its Channel 4 comeback in June. We do not have an exact date yet, but we’re hopeful that it will be early June as we can’t wait to Adam, Alex, Josh and guests dissect some of the big news of the last couple of months – and maybe tear some shady politicians to shreds in the process.

A June return means the show should be on the air until August when it will presumably break for a little while before coming back for another run which will take us up to Christmas.

The Last Leg presenters

All three presenters have been with the show since it began in 2012 as part of Channel 4’s Paralympic Games coverage. There has only been the odd occasion where one of the hosts has missed an episode – and even when Lorraine Kelly took over hosting for Adam Hills last year for an episode he still appeared live via Zoom.

Adam is joined by comedians Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the Last Leg about?

The Last Leg sees Adam, Josh and Alex discussing the biggest news stories of the week and giving us their thoughts on world events, usually with a comedic twist.

It’s an (almost always) live show with occasional skits included and there are two or three different guests each week who have become staples of The Last Leg family. Each year, the show also delivers The D**k of the Year awards which celebrate the ‘worst people on the planet’, although we have to wait for the winter series for that dishonour to be handed out.

Advertisement

The Last Leg returns to Channel 4 in June. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.