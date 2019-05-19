Casting his judgement on Jonida Maliqi and her song Ktheju tokës (English translation: Return to the Land), Norton labelled her "Albanian Kirstie Allsopp," unaware that the Location Location Location presenter was tuning in...

And he had a point.

The nickname soon caught on...

More like this

And even Allsopp had to admit Norton had nailed it:

In fact, she was pretty darn delighted by the whole thing.

Advertisement

Miss Eurovision last night? Read more about the results here and relive the highs and lows of the 2019 contest here.