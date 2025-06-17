"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details."

Kim Woodburn. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Woodburn was born as Patricia Mary McKenzie, in Hampshire, in March 1942. She moved to Liverpool at the age of 16 to work as a live-in cleaner, and later changed her name to Kim, after her favourite actress Kim Novak.

Woodburn was cast in How Clean Is Your House? in 2002, after Channel 4 contacted the cleaning company for which she worked looking for someone to star.

She was paired with Aggie MacKenzie, and the duo went on to star in the entertainment series between 2003 and 2009. Later that same year, she starred in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, finishing as runner-up.

She went on to appear on other celebrity shows including Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Big Brother's Bit on the Side and The Chase celebrity specials, before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. She finished in third place.

Throughout her career, Woodburn also released an autobiography, Unbeaten, appeared in numerous pantomimes and was a regular contributor to Loose Women and This Morning.

She was at one time married to Kenneth Davies, but they divorced in 1975. She married Peter Woodburn in 1979, and the couple remained together until her death.

Fans have been quick to pay tribute to Woodburn on social media, with one posting on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Kim Woodburn is a solidified British TV icon. Just pure telly gold from How Clean Is Your House? to I’m a Celeb… and who could forget her infamous stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

"RIP Kim, thanks for the laughs."