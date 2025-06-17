Kim Woodburn – star of How Clean Is Your House? and Celebrity Big Brother – dies, aged 83
Woodburn was also known for her appearances on Loose Women and This Morning.
Kim Woodburn, the TV personality best known for starring in How Clean Is Your House?, has died at the age of 83.
The news was announced by a representative for Woodburn, who said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.
"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.
"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details."
Woodburn was born as Patricia Mary McKenzie, in Hampshire, in March 1942. She moved to Liverpool at the age of 16 to work as a live-in cleaner, and later changed her name to Kim, after her favourite actress Kim Novak.
Woodburn was cast in How Clean Is Your House? in 2002, after Channel 4 contacted the cleaning company for which she worked looking for someone to star.
She was paired with Aggie MacKenzie, and the duo went on to star in the entertainment series between 2003 and 2009. Later that same year, she starred in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, finishing as runner-up.
She went on to appear on other celebrity shows including Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Big Brother's Bit on the Side and The Chase celebrity specials, before appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. She finished in third place.
Throughout her career, Woodburn also released an autobiography, Unbeaten, appeared in numerous pantomimes and was a regular contributor to Loose Women and This Morning.
She was at one time married to Kenneth Davies, but they divorced in 1975. She married Peter Woodburn in 1979, and the couple remained together until her death.
Fans have been quick to pay tribute to Woodburn on social media, with one posting on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Kim Woodburn is a solidified British TV icon. Just pure telly gold from How Clean Is Your House? to I’m a Celeb… and who could forget her infamous stint on Celebrity Big Brother.
"RIP Kim, thanks for the laughs."
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.