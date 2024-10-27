Rather than Davies and Horne overseeing proceedings, Rose Matafeo will pass judgement on the bizarre challenges as the Taskmaster, while Mike Wozniak will be in his element as he oversees each and every task.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies explained that he and Horne had decided the Junior Taskmaster spin-off "needed a different vibe", with former Taskmaster contestants Matafeo and Wozniak rising to the challenge.

"I think Alex and I thought it was a far better idea for someone else to do the kids' version," Davies explained. "I think I probably would be far too scary for children and I wouldn't be able to moderate myself."

Asked if he had any advice for the pair as they front the new spin-off coming to Channel 4, Davies added: "I think Rose and Mike are a great choice and I think that'll be a great combination. I think the show will be its own show [and] I'm looking forward to watching it, but they don't need my advice."

Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak on Junior Taskmaster. Avalon

Speaking about possible future iterations of Taskmaster that could happen, Horne recently told Radio Times magazine: "We did a pilot for Foodmaster.

"We've talked about Dogmaster and Carmaster and so on. But I think we're pretty happy with where we are. There's obviously a danger of diluting the product. I think, currently, junior and senior are our lot."

Over the course of the series, the youngsters will compete across five heats and two semi-finals before the top five players head to the Grand Final, in a bid to become the very first Junior Taskmaster Champion.

Junior Taskmaster airs weekly from 8pm on Friday 8th November on Channel 4.

