Who is Josh Herdman? Meet The Games 2022 contestant

The show , which is a reboot of an old Channel 4 series, is a live sporting challenge featuring a range of celebrity contestants.

Featuring famous faces like Love Island's Wes Nelson, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, the series will be broadcast live at 9pm over the course of a week, starting from Monday 9th May on ITV.

The celebrity line-up will be competing in a range of athletic, gymnastic, swimming and cycling events live on ITV, with the show’s hosts – Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff – providing commentary from the stadium.

So who is The Games 2022 contestant Josh Herdman and how is he likely to fare at the sporting challenges? Read on for everything you need to know about the celebrity.

Who is Josh Herdman?

The Games 2022 contestant Josh Herdman is a former Harry Potter star who played Gregory Goyle in the franchise alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Since then, the actor has gone on to pursue a career as an MMA fighter.

So, will Herdman be right at home on The Games 2022, or might we see him getting pushed out of his comfort zone? Viewers will have to wait and see!

When does The Games 2022 start?

There isn’t long to wait until The Games 2022 kicks off, with the show set to begin on Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV.

The series, which is recorded live, will then air nightly across the week until Friday 13th May.

The 12 celebrities will battle it out over the course of the week, with one man and one woman emerging as this year’s champions, but who will they be?

We’ll have to wait and see!

The Games starts on Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV.

