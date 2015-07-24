John Torode and Gregg Wallace are still hungry so apply for MasterChef 2016 now
Can you handle the heat in the kitchen? Even when cooking is as tough as this? It's time to put pen to paper and apply for the BBC cooking contest
Celebrity MasterChef comes to an end tonight (boo!) but that means you could soon be in the kitchen (yay!) because applications for amateur MasterChef 2016 are now open.
Judge John Torode has put a call out for wannabe winners:
And you darn well known Gregg Wallace is ready to try your best puddings.
A win on MasterChef could see you follow in the footsteps of Natalie Coleman, Ping Coombes, Thomasina Miers and Matt Follas (to name a few) who between them boast top restaurants, book deals and food ranges.
The application hops from questions about your cooking habits – "What is the hardest cooking situation you've ever been in?" – to quite deep questions – "What is your greatest ambition in life?". Well, we might need a sob story eventually, eh?
So if you're eager to see John and Gregg wrap their lips around a spoonful of your best grub, get applying.