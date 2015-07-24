And you darn well known Gregg Wallace is ready to try your best puddings.

A win on MasterChef could see you follow in the footsteps of Natalie Coleman, Ping Coombes, Thomasina Miers and Matt Follas (to name a few) who between them boast top restaurants, book deals and food ranges.

The application hops from questions about your cooking habits – "What is the hardest cooking situation you've ever been in?" – to quite deep questions – "What is your greatest ambition in life?". Well, we might need a sob story eventually, eh?

So if you're eager to see John and Gregg wrap their lips around a spoonful of your best grub, get applying.