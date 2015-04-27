Joey Essex's verdict on Clegg, Cameron, Miliband and Farage
The reality TV star embarked on a political journey, and told Michael Buerk what he'd learned...
Joey Essex has given his verdict on some of the most influential politicians in Britain, after meeting Nick Clegg, Ed Miliband and Nigel Farage. The reality star who rose to fame in The Only Way Is Essex, "had no clue what it was all about," so he embarked on political journey to (sort of) find out. In an interview in the new issue of Radio Times, he revealed to Michael Buerk what he'd learnt...
Joey Essex on Ed Miliband
"He's a nice guy. Didn't give me negatives. Just a normal, friendly man trying to rule the world."
Joey Essex on Nick Clegg (not Nick Legg, as previously thought)
"He was quite an honest person, I must admit. He did actually say to me that he don't reckon he's gonna win this election."
Joey Essex on Nigel Farage
"A very jolly man- I don't know who he is. And he says he wants to go to the Sugar Hut [the Brentwood nightclub that featurs in TOWIE] with me"
Joey Essex on David Cameron, who refused to meet him
"It's weird. He looks like a normal man, but he's a king. He's kind of royal family. Big house. Big gates. Always on TV.
"Just ten minutes of his time, that's all I wanted. Perhaps he wants all the others to look like idiots. Perhaps he thinks I"d really grill him. It's a big mistake."
