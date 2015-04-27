"He's a nice guy. Didn't give me negatives. Just a normal, friendly man trying to rule the world."

Joey Essex on Nick Clegg (not Nick Legg, as previously thought)

"He was quite an honest person, I must admit. He did actually say to me that he don't reckon he's gonna win this election."

Joey Essex on Nigel Farage

"A very jolly man- I don't know who he is. And he says he wants to go to the Sugar Hut [the Brentwood nightclub that featurs in TOWIE] with me"

Joey Essex on David Cameron, who refused to meet him

"It's weird. He looks like a normal man, but he's a king. He's kind of royal family. Big house. Big gates. Always on TV.

"Just ten minutes of his time, that's all I wanted. Perhaps he wants all the others to look like idiots. Perhaps he thinks I"d really grill him. It's a big mistake."

Read the full interview in the new issue of Radio Times, out on Tuesday 28 March