Doctor Who special (BBC - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian)

Joined by friend Alex, Anna is shown around the Tardis, meeting the Doctor’s companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole).

However, Anna is stunned when she is joined by the Thirteenth Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and the new companions team up to encounter some of the Whoniverse’s most infamous monsters.

Anna and Alex enter the Tardis (C) BBC - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Anna is then kitted out in a similar outfit to the Thirteenth Doctor, posing in the Doctor Who prop room which sees more than a few familiar faces – such as the Ood head in the shelf on the corner.

The Doctor Who film is just one of many surprises in store in this year’s fundraising event, with a series of specials lined up throughout the night.

Anna takes on some monsters (BBC - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian)

Boyzone will be putting on their dancing shoes as they take to the Strictly dancefloor, while EastEnders’ Kat Slater will be channeling her inner Elsa as Jessie Wallace belts out Let It Go in Albert Square’s Disney-themed musical medley.

Viewers will also be treated to a Christmas preview of the much-beloved Call the Midwife.

BBC Children in Need airs across BBC1 and BBC2 from 7pm tonight

Want to give money to Children in Need 2018? To donate £10, text the word DONATE to 70410. To donate £20, text DONATE to 70420, or to donate £30, text DONATE to 70430. You can also call 0345 7 33 22 33 and make a donation over the phone.