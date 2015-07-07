Joanna Lumley, Toby Stephens and Seth MacFarlane in this week's Radio Times
We also chat to Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Michael Moseley and the Dragons from the Den in this week's edition...
A brand new issue brimming with features, news and tennis secrets…
- Fifty years since she visited Moscow as a model, Joanna Lumley returns on a trans-Siberian escapade
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen explains the difficulties of expanding fashion business in China – and opens up about his flamboyant style
- We take a closer look at new drama The Outcast and its tale of forbidden love
- Michael Mosley gives his top tips on six ways to boost your health
- Dragons' Den: Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones assess the brand new tycoons looking to invest
- Toby Stephens on his mother Maggie Smith, and how to play a pirate
- Wimbledon Secrets revealed – we explore the locker rooms…
- Seth MacFarlane: we take a glance at the man who couples frat-boy humour with his third Proms appearance this year
- Alison Graham takes a look over her past 20 years here at RT
- Annie Nightingale is 75 and with half a century in the music broadcasting business, she’s still going strong
- Following Mr Holmes: the Ian McKellen film’s location manager takes us on a tour behind the scenes
- Radio 3's Suzy Klein lets rip at the BBC Proms traditionalists
- Fi Glover on what she’s been watching – and why she has eight radios at home.
…and much much more!