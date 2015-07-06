In this week’s Radio Times, Klein argues that the BBC is remaining true to Proms founder Henry Wood's mission to "present the widest range of music performed to the highest standards, to the largest possible audience".

She continues: “What a load of old cobblers. These self-elected snobs and scaremongers are not there to fight for the universal power that great music unleashes; what they want is to 'protect' classical music, and high culture at large, from the onslaught of mass entertainment."

Klein also professes herself a fan of addictive club anthems and "the pin-sharp rhythms and rhythms of great rap".

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 7th July from newsagents and the digital newsstand.