JK Rowling celebrates magical result as Scotland beat England in the Six Nations
The Harry Potter author was in the stands as Scotland beat their rugby rivals for the first time in a decade
A magical result for Scottish fans saw Scotland beat England in the Six Nations for the first time in a decade – and JK Rowling was cheering all the way.
The Harry Potter author is a passionate follower of the Scottish rugby team's fortunes, even writing the 'muggle' sport into her wizarding world.
"Wizards could not help but admire the strength and courage of Muggles prepared to engage in a sport so brutal, without recourse to Disapparating out of the way, or access to Skele-Gro to repair broken bones," a short story explaining wizards' bizarre support for the Scottish rugby team explained. "It must be admitted that there was an edge of sadism to some wizards’ enjoyment."
Sadism or not, on Saturday Rowling herself was spotted in the stands to watch Scotland beat England 25-13 at Murrayfield.
Tense before the match, her tweets during the game became increasingly frantic as the Scots maintained their lead in the second half.
"My husband just told me I wasn't allowed to tweet what I wanted to tweet," she said in one message.
And with the final whistle came the celebrations – and no more tweeting. Probably wise: no one should tweet after too many butterbeers...
She wasn't the only celebrity celebrating after the final whistle – Outlander star Sam Heughan was also in the stadium to watch the match.