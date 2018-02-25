"Wizards could not help but admire the strength and courage of Muggles prepared to engage in a sport so brutal, without recourse to Disapparating out of the way, or access to Skele-Gro to repair broken bones," a short story explaining wizards' bizarre support for the Scottish rugby team explained. "It must be admitted that there was an edge of sadism to some wizards’ enjoyment."

Sadism or not, on Saturday Rowling herself was spotted in the stands to watch Scotland beat England 25-13 at Murrayfield.

JK Rowling (centre) cheers on Scotland with husband Neil Murray (left) and the Scottish Rugby Union's chief operating officer Dominic McCay in the 2018 Six Nations vs England (Getty)

Tense before the match, her tweets during the game became increasingly frantic as the Scots maintained their lead in the second half.

"My husband just told me I wasn't allowed to tweet what I wanted to tweet," she said in one message.

And with the final whistle came the celebrations – and no more tweeting. Probably wise: no one should tweet after too many butterbeers...

She wasn't the only celebrity celebrating after the final whistle – Outlander star Sam Heughan was also in the stadium to watch the match.