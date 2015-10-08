Clarkson has begun filming his new show, which he landed in a reputed multi-million pound deal following his dismissal from Top Gear following his “fracas” with producer Oisin Tymon.

And by the looks of things he and fellow presenters James May and Richard Hammond have got a few nice motors lined up for a spin...

Last month the presenter broke a month-long Twitter silence to reveal that while James May has been busy with other projects, he, Hammond and producer Andy Wilman had been hard at work preparing for the new show.

"May is busy with other stuff but Hammond, Wilman and I are extremely busy putting our new show together," he said. "Much is already sorted."

It looks as if all that preparation is beginning to bear fruit.