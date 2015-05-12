This is the first time the three have been seen together on (computer) screen since confirming that neither of them would be returning to present Top Gear. It also comes as rumours continue to circulate over whether the three are planning another show for a rival broadcaster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMWQJSelhT4

Clarkson introduces another clip with the line, "I used to be Jeremy Clarkson and I have news." The news, specifically, is that the three will be embarking on the latest leg of their worldwide "live action arena tour".

BBC Worldwide confirmed in March that the tour would go ahead, although all Top Gear branding would have to be removed.

Hammond and May have both taken to YouTube in recent months to relieve the post-Top Gear "boredom" – Hammond's latest effort involved a classic Lagonda and a Pot Noodle – and now Clarkson has joined his colleagues too.

The BBC have insisted that Top Gear will return in a new form in 2016, with BBC2 controller Kim Shillinglaw suggesting that one of the new presenters could be a woman.

Hammond, May and producer Andy Wilman all resigned in the wake of Clarkson's contract not being renewed by the BBC after the infamous "fracas" with a producer in March.