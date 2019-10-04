Filmed over the course of one farming year, the show promises to show the “highs and lows” of Clarkson’s new agricultural life.

Announcing the news in a video on Amazon Prime’s Twitter, Clarkson said: “Good news! I can finally confirm that I’m going to be spending the next year, in the rain, making a show about farming for Amazon Prime.

“Of course to be a farmer you have to be an agronomist, a businessman, a politician, an accountant, a vet, and a mechanic. And I’m… none of those things. I don’t even know what agronomist means.”

Clarkson is expected to also return for a fourth season of motoring show The Grand Tour, although it’s yet unclear when new episodes will emerge.

Amazon are yet to announce when I Bought The Farm [working title] will be released in the UK