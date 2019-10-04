Jeremy Clarkson announces new Amazon solo show I Bought The Farm
It sees Clarkson – get this – buying a farm
Amazon has announced The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson will return to screens in his own solo series.
Under the working title
We Bought a Zoo I Bought The Farm, the eight-part series will see the former Top Gear presenter and self-confessed “inept townie” attempt to run his very own 1000-acre working farm in the heart of the British countryside.
Filmed over the course of one farming year, the show promises to show the “highs and lows” of Clarkson’s new agricultural life.
Announcing the news in a video on Amazon Prime’s Twitter, Clarkson said: “Good news! I can finally confirm that I’m going to be spending the next year, in the rain, making a show about farming for Amazon Prime.
“Of course to be a farmer you have to be an agronomist, a businessman, a politician, an accountant, a vet, and a mechanic. And I’m… none of those things. I don’t even know what agronomist means.”
Clarkson is expected to also return for a fourth season of motoring show The Grand Tour, although it’s yet unclear when new episodes will emerge.
Amazon are yet to announce when I Bought The Farm [working title] will be released in the UK